Business and Finance Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • 23 June 2023 • 15:30

DEBBIE CROSBIE: No cloures for three years, Nationwide’s CEO pledged Photo credit: Nationwide

Nationwide promise



NATIONWIDE, the UK’s biggest building society, will not leave any town without a local branch for at least three years.

Consumer magazine Which? estimated in May that more than 5,000 bank branches had shut since May 2015 but Nationwide’s Debbie Crosbie, who took over in June 2022, said last month that just 20 of the building society’s 600 branches had closed down during her tenure.

After Nationwide’s own survey found that 77 per cent of more than 2,000 customers “valued or depended” on physical bank branches, it extended an existing promise that no town or city where it operated would find itself without a branch.

The building society, which is owned by its 16 million customers, first made the pledge in 2019 and had previously renewed its commitment until 2024.

Self-sufficient DECARBONISING Spain’s aviation industry will need an annual five million tons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2050.

A report by the PricewaterhouseCoopers consultancy (PwC) for Iberia and Vueling calculated that between 30 and 40 SAF production plants throughout Spain would cover the entire national demand.

Although PwC said this would involve investing around €22 billion, Vueling’s Sustainability director Franc Sanmartí, maintained it would give Spain “the opportunity of leading by example” by achieving energy independence.

Sanmartí’s Iberia counterpart Teresa Parejo also pointed out that Spain had great potential as an SAF producer, owing to its wealth of forestry, agricultural and livestock residue and waste.

Really in the red THE UK government’s total debt rose to 100.1 per cent of its gross domestic product in May.

This was the first time that the GDP-to-debt ration has risen above 100 per cent since March 1961, with the exception of a short-lived period during the Covid-19 pandemic which was later revised down owing to stronger GDP figures.

Government borrowing rose to £20 billion (€23.2 billion) in May owing to energy support schemes, inflation-linked benefit payments and interest payments on debt. Borrowing was £3 billion (€3.5 billion) lower than in April but £10.7 billion (€12.3 billion) more than a year ago.

Acciona stays put INFRASTRUCTURE company Acciona had considered moving its headquarters outside Spain, following the departure of its rival Ferrovial.

Executive chairman José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq admitted to shareholders that although Acciona viewed Ferrivial’s decision to decamp to the Netherlands as “legally impeccable”, the company was not contemplating a move.

“Naturally, like all options, we have studied it and our stance is that for the moment we are not interested,” Entrecanales later said to the media.

Acciona’s executive chairman did not go into details regarding the company’s decision not to move, but referred to “multiple reasons” behind the company’s refusal to emulate Ferrovial.

Applus takeover MIAMI private equity fund I Squared Capital confirmed that, alongside TDR Capital, it was sizing up a €1 billion takeover bid for Applus Services.

Applus, a leader in the ITV vehicle inspection sector, informed Spain’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) early in May of “non-binding and unsolicited expressions of interest” in acquiring it.

This followed rumours that buyout funds Apollo and Apax and an I Squared-TDR Capital consortium were interested in Applus.

I Squared has now advised the CNMV that it has still to decide whether to launch an offer.

RR would downscale ROLLS-ROYCE would rejoin the market for smaller jet engines, its chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said.

Speaking during the Paris air show, he said Rolls Royce was ready to re-enter the market to build engines for single-aisle or “narrow body” jets, although it would probably take a decade before a new opportunity arose.

When he took over in January, Erginbigic warned that Rolls-Royce would have to transform if it was to survive, although while in Paris he also said that the company was “making great progress.”

A huge IOU SPAIN’S public debt fell by €8.8 billion to €1.526 trillion in April, 0.5 per cent less than last March, according to Bank of Spain data.

Nevertheless, this was 5.6 per cent higher than in 2022, when Spain’s debt stood at €1.445 trillion.

State indebtedness increased the most, with a 7.3 per cent year-on-year rise to €1.356 trillion, followed by Social Security, which increased by 7 per cent to €106.17 billion.

Comparing April and March figures, the State reduced its deficit by 0.5 per cent but Social Security by just 0.1 per cent.

Regional debts grew to €321.5 billion in April, a 3.5 per cent year-on-year increase but 0.22 per cent lower than last March.