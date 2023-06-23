Cats Inherit $300,000 After Owner Dies

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 17:07
Persian cat for adoption.
The expression fat cats, usually referring to rich businessmen, has taken on a more literal meaning recently due to one wealthy cat lover who passed away and bequeathed a large sum of money to her seven feline friends, but there was one condition.
Nancy Sauer died at the age of 84 and left her seven cats: Cleopatra, Goldfinger, Leo, Midnight, Napoleon, Snowball and Squeaky a whopping $300,000 (£336,000), according to Tampa Bay Times.
Following her death in November last year, the contents of Sauer’s 4,000-square-foot South Tampa home, worth an estimated real estate value of $2.5 million, were sold off. However, in Sauer’s will it stipulated that her beloved cats must remain in the huge house.
According to a friend: ‘The deal is that the house was not to be sold until the last cat passed,’ because the late owner was worried it would be traumatic to her pets if they were separated or placed in a new home.
It appears that the cats lived alone in the mansion for nearly six months, with someone assigned to call in several times a day to check on them, until a Hillsborough County probate judge called time and decided that it was best if the cats were found new homes.
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay currently has custody of the cats. Its Executive Director, Sherry Silk, agreed with the judge: ‘Cats shouldn’t be left by themselves in a big house. I am going to personally make sure that we can keep as many together as we can and that they go to the perfect house.’
The cats, who are soon up for adoption, each come with their own inheritance, which is to be calculated by an attorney.
Silk was unable to provide an exact figure but said the inheritance will be ‘substantial … enough to cover the cats’ food, medical and grooming bills forever. They’re young. They’re only 5 years old. Persians can be expensive and pernickety.’
In her later life, Sauer had become something of a recluse, having lost her husband and son, with no other family, aside from her cat’s that is.
Sauer had celebrated her birthday in November last year with a small group of nine which included: One of her close personal friends, her nurse, plus Cleopatra, Goldfinger, Leo, Midnight, Napoleon, Snowball and Squeaky. Three days later, she died.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
