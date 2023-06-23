Chelsea On The Verge Of Securing Their Next Big Signing

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 20:06

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Premier League club Chelsea are said to be close to completing the signing of Nicolas Jackson from La Liga side Villarreal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano today, Friday, June 23: “Nicolas Jackson will complete medical tests in London over the weekend, then will sign very long contract as Chelsea player — more than 5 or 6 years #CFC Documents being checked between the two clubs. Chelsea will pay €1/2m more than €35m clause but installments allowed”.

Jackson made his Villarreal B-team debut against Real Betis on October 3, 2021. He came on as a sub replacing Arnaut Danjuma and netted a late goal in a 2-0 victory.

On August 13, 2022, he was promoted to the first-team squad and had an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal in a 30-0 win against Real Valladolid.

The striker was previously poised to move to the English Premier League earlier this year. A £22.5 million deal was struck with AFC Bournemouth in January but a hamstring issue was detected and he subsequently failed the medical.

He made his full international debut for Senegal during the FIFA Qatar World Cup in 2022. Jackson replaced Krépin Diatta but could not do anything to prevent his team from losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

Should the move be completed then he will link up with Chelsea’s other recent signing, Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman made the move to Stamford Bridge from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig this Tuesday 20.

These two players will be part of the new-look squad that the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino is looking to construct in time for the upcoming season.

Since taking over from Frank Lampard he has made it clear that several big names are no longer a part of his future plans. These include Portuguese winger Joao Felix, who has already returned to his parent club, Atletico Madrid.

Croatian midfield star Mateo Kovacic is also expected to complete the switch to treble winners Manchester City any day.

Chelsea’s midfield dynamo N’Golo Kante is already part of the exodus to the Middle East. The Frenchman will line up alongside his compatriot, the former Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, for Al-Hittiad next season.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also the subject of a potential move to Saudia Arabia Pro League club, Al Ahli. There is still a stalemate though in negotiations between Chelsea and Manchester United over England midfielder Mason Mount.