Criminal Gang Specialising In Theft Of Solar Panels Broken Up By The Guardia Civil

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 2:03

Image of stolen solar panels seized by Guardia Civil. Credit: Guardia Civil on Twitter

Six individuals have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for their alleged membership of a criminal organization specializing in the theft of solar panels from photovoltaic installations .

The investigation began after an attempted robbery last April at a photovoltaic plant in the Valladolid town of Ciguñuela.

A truck was initially stolen from an industrial estate in Valladolid which was then driven to the photovoltaic plant. The gang members threatened the security guard with a firearm, then gagged and beat him.

Luckily, the guard managed to alert the Civil Guard of the robbery before the detainees stole his mobile, which prevented them from stealing the solar panels.

An investigation was launched and it quickly determined that the criminal organization had committed another violent robbery on June 3. This had occurred at another photovoltaic plant located in the town of Minglanilla, in the province of Cuenca.

In this robbery, the criminals managed to steal a total of 1,015 solar panels, with an estimated value of €300,000.

Four people were detained by the Guardia Civil on June 9 in the Palencia town of Magaz de Pisuerga just as they were preparing to commit another robbery.

Subsequently, two other people were arrested for their alleged involvement in receiving the stolen merchandise. These arrests were carried out in the Cañada Real in Madrid, where part of the stolen merchandise was also recovered, specifically 162 solar panels.

With these six arrests, it was possible to break up a very active and highly mobile criminal organization that had been operating throughout the entire national territory.

This organization has been responsible for causing significant economic damage in terms of stolen material and damage to the affected companies.

The Civil Guard continues to work to determine the possible involvement of the detainees in other similar events that occurred previously in different parts of the country.

#OperacionesGC | Desmantelada una organización criminal dedicada al robo de placas solares ➡️6 personas detenidas en #Madrid y #Palencia ➡️En uno de los robos utilizaron un arma de fuego para intimidar al vigilante de seguridad de una planta fotovoltaica de Ciguñuela… pic.twitter.com/toMjff93xm — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 22, 2023