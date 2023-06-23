‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Passes Away Aged 99

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 17:02

Image of lyricist Sheldon Harnick. Credit: Rarmin/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Sheldon Harnick, the accomplished American lyricist, passed away this Friday, June 23, at his home in New York’s Manhattan district.

His death at the age of 99 was confirmed by his spokesman Sean Katz to the New York Times, as reported by deadline.com.

Collaborating with the legendary composer Jerry Bock, the pair were responsible for some of the biggest musicals in Broadway history.

Their biggest smash was undoubtedly the production of ‘Fiddler On The Roof’, which opened in 1964. It subsequently went on to become the first musical theatre show to pass the 3,000-performance mark.

This Broadway record remained until Grease overtook it 10 years later with the rock and roll-themed musical notching up a run of 3,388 performances by the time it closed in 1980.

The musical was based on a novel written by Joseph Stein and centred around the life of ‘Tevye’, a milkman in the village of Anatevka. He has to deal with the actions of his three daughters and the choices they make in their lives while attempting to maintain his Jewish cultural traditions.

During its run on Broadway, ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ won a total of nine Tony Awards for best musical, book, score, direction and choreography.

In 1971, the film adaptation hit cinema screens to great acclaim. Probably the most famous song to come from the film was ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, which was performed by the Israeli actor and singer, Topol.

Arguably one of the most successful musical partnerships of the 1960s didn’t get off to a flying start. Harnick and Bock’s first musical was ‘The Body Beautiful’, made in 1958, which only ran for 60 shows.

In 1959, they produced ‘Fiorello!’, which racked up a run of 795 performances and won the pair a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Harnick went on to write the lyrics for numerous productions, as well as writing books. In 2104 he released an album titled ‘Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures (1949–2013)’, which featured a selection of recordings of song demos and pieces cut from Broadway shows from his private collection.