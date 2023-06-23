By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 13:45

The pyramid stage at Glastonbury. Image: BBC

Glastonbury is known all around the world for its massive headline acts and famous almost week-long atmosphere that sees people revel in both rain and shine, but never for a world record attempt.

The Glastonbury lineup this year includes blockbuster names – as always – including Elton John, Arctic Monkey, Lewis Capaldi and Guns N’ Roses which will have festival-goers singing their hearts out and enjoying the time of their life with people who they hold nearest and dearest.

It appears as though the weather has been better than in recent times for people attending Glastonbury this year as the rain has largely stayed away and the ground is not exactly resembling a swamp with wellies certainly sufficient his year.

Glastonbury goers set world record

While everyone knows Glastonbury for its music, it’s also become somewhere people can go and enjoy music, but also try and make a difference, mainly about climate change with both Jeremy Corbyn and Sir David Attenborough making stage appearances in recent years.

That certainly hasn’t changed this year either as there was a designed few hours where people could come together if they wished and do interviews, and photographs and show the world why peace is required all around the world.

In a world where war and conflict is way too common including in places such as Ukraine and Yemen that are constantly bombed by countries that are attempting to bully smaller nation to try and get what they want, Glastonbury showed they are against anything of the sort.

That wasn’t the main focus though as organisers shepherd 150,000 people into a shape that will have resembled nothing on the ground, however, from the skies they were being part of potentially the world’s biggest-ever peace sign.

150,000 ask for peace around the world

It’s a fantastic sight from above and one that should be showcased all around the world that evil won’t ever win and that peace is the best and only way to have a bright and successful world for everyone.

While many will see this as a waste of time and a pointless gesture – much like when people put Ukraine flags in their social media names and bios – but it’s at least people of all generations coming together for one main and very clear goal.