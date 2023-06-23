By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 16:30

Instagram have been fighting what appears to be a losing battle against TikTok for many years with their Reels feature never managing to take off.

The Meta-owned Social media app has even attempted to lure popular TikTok content creators over to their site and use Reel by offering them millions of dollars to ditch the hugely popular Chinese-made app.

However, very few if any decided to do so because of the platforms they’ve managed to establish and build up on TikTok with the app built to ensure that users consume a lot of content in short and sharp bursts.

This sort of content can be purely entertainment based with easy-to-use effects and dance crazes being rife among the younger generation, but they can also be used to pass on important information, which was on show during the search for the Titame explorer as creators were able to show how deep the submarine really was.

Instagram looking to rival TikTok with new feature

The way people use and look at Reels could soon be about to change with their usage being not even a smudge on what TikTok can boast, but now people are able to download reels and send them to people could sway some users.

In reality, if Reels were just as good as TikTok then many people would just stay on Instagram and use that feature instead of having to come out and click on another app, but that simply hasn’t been the case since their introduction.

To utilise this new feature, users must first of all ensure their Instagram app is fully updated otherwise it won’t be possible, once that is done then when on the Reels section of the app, simply click on the ‘share’ icon and then click download.

TikTok miles ahead of Instagram’s Reels

It is extremely simple and just follows the same method and process that people use on TikTok, so it appears that Instagram are once again lagging way behind the Chinese-run social media platform.

For people who are loyal to Instagram and use Reels religiously, they will have to wait a bit longer for this feature to roll out worldwide with CEO Adam Mosseri revealing that it will only be available in the US for now.