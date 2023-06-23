Plunged into chaos: Germany’s outdoor pools face tide of violent fights

By Betty Henderson • 23 June 2023 • 11:20

Outdoor pools are an integral part of summer in the landlocked nation. Photo credit: ArtMediaFactory / Shutterstock

AS summer temperatures rise, Germans flock to their beloved outdoor swimming pools for a refreshing escape. But recently, these outdoor swimming spots have become synonymous with violent clashes and brawls.

It seems this summer is no different, with a number of incidents recorded already. On Wednesday, June 21, the first official day of summer, a heated fight erupted at a slide in a pool in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood. The incident forced the immediate closure of the pool by police.

On Monday, June 19, a dispute between two young bathers and lifeguards escalated into a huge brawl involving approximately 30 people in another Berlin swimming pool, in the Pankow neighbourhood. Again, the issue led to the pool being closed.

The weekend before, a pool in Mannheim witnessed a vicious fight with over 40 participants, leaving a 24-year-old man injured with a knife wound.

Although some argue that these incidents are isolated, police have expressed deep concern. Some in the media have speculated on the causes, blaming a combination of heat, alcohol, and young crowds, while others have cited racism.

Germany’s open-air pool culture, a symbol of social equality and affordable socialising, now faces a challenging moment as authorities race to find a safe solution.

The country’s outdoor pools have faced several issues in previous years, including threats to opening due to the energy crisis.