Prepare For The ‘Iberian Oven’ In Spain Over The Next Few Weeks Warn The Weather Experts

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 2:42

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Meteorologists in Spain are forecasting that the summer of 2023 will experience similar heat to last year but with sporadic bouts of abundant storms and rainfall.

According to Mar Gómez, from eltiempo.es: “We could have a summer quite similar to last year in terms of temperatures”. She added though that it will vary in terms of rainfall, since: “last year was not rainy but this year we anticipate that it will rain more”.

The weather expert’s prediction was backed up by Juan Jesús González Alemán, a meteorologist with AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 22-06-2023 hasta 28-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/TSmAboxUzR — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 22, 2023

This meteorological phenomenon will occur more this summer due to the: “arrival of several DANAs and troughs causing stormy activity”, he indicated.

Although it is still too early for the experts to be certain, they pointed out that these severe storms may even develop in the form of hail.

This modality is: “more common in spring’, explained Gómez, but: “if we have a very hot and rainy summer, there may be episodes of hail because severe storms form”, she added.

González Alemán further explained that it is going to be rainy this summer because: “a blockade will prevail over the Scandinavian region”.

A ‘Scandinavian blockade’ will bring storms in summer

This ‘Scandinavian blockade’ is an atmospheric phenomenon by which: “the normal position of the air masses in a region is reversed, placing the warm air closer to the pole than the cold air”, indicated the AEMET on its website.

As a result, this powerful anticyclone located over that area of ​​Scandinavia would be responsible for the storms moving further south on the European continent they detailed.

The rains that are expected will increase the humidity in the environment and together with the heat will cause a feeling of muggy weather.

In fact, the forecasts suggest that this summer will be precisely ‘the summer of embarrassment’. As indicated by Samuel Biener, a Meteored meteorologist: “This sensation will occur with the maritime winds, if the temperatures of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean rise”.

Tropical nights will possibly arrive

Mar Gómez stated that, in addition to the embarrassment, there is also the possibility of tropical nights occurring because: “temperatures will increase both day and night”. Thermometers will probably register at least 20°C at night in the Mediterranean area, as well as in central and southern parts of the mainland.

According to Biener, the communities most likely to be affected by the heat will be: “Andalucia and southern Extremadura, where the average maximum temperatures in summer normally range between 35°C and 37°C, even going up to 39°C and 40°C if there are inlets of warm Saharan air”. The anticyclone that arrived on the mainland recently means: “We will have a really hot weekend in many areas of Spain”, predicted the experts. Temperatures of up to 42°C could be reached in cities like Sevilla, Cordoba, and Badajoz they warned. This sudden rise in temperatures throughout the country may bring the first heat wave of summer, something that will be known once the ” intensity, duration and extension thresholds” necessary to talk about this phenomenon have been studied, as reported by 20minutos.es.