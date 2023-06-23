Russia’s FSB Issues Order For Arrest Of Wagner PMC’s Prighozin Following Accusations And Threats

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 22:34

Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin. Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency

There is a very tense situation in Russia this evening, Friday, June 23, following accusations made by the Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prighozin.

The mercenary boss claimed that his men had been targeted today by shelling ordered by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

He subsequently threatened to take action against those he deemed to be responsible for the alleged attack that he said killed a large number of his fighters.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, President Vladimir Putin had been fully informed of the situation that was unfolding, reported gazeta.ru.

‘President Putin has been informed of all the events around Prigozhin. The necessary measures are being taken’, he said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation denied all the claims made by Prighozin on his Telegram channel about their ‘delivering a blow to the Wagner PMC rear camps’.

The ministry emphasised that the Russian Armed Forces were conducting combat missions on the line of contact with the Ukrainian army as per normal.

Prighozin’s Telegram has been working overtime all day, with more and more messages being posted.



A message posted on the board of Prighozin’s Concord press agency from the editorial board of ‘Glas Naroda’ asked

“Hello, dear Yevgeny Viktorovich! An alleged statement by you to the Investigative Committee regarding Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov has appeared online. Can you confirm the authenticity of this document? We thank you in advance for your answer!”.

The reply was: “Yes, these are the same statements on Gerasimov and Shoigu, according to which they must incur responsibility for the genocide of the Russian people, the murder of tens of thousands of Russian citizens and the transfer of Russian territories to the enemy”.

“And the transfer was premeditated, just like the murder of Russian citizens and genocide. Shoigu has genocide on ethnic grounds”, it concluded.

In one message, he said: “The majority of the military are warmly supporting us. We get messages: ‘Finally, justice in the army will come! Finally, you will ensure we will get the ammo and won’t be thrown as meat!’ Just now, the information came through: in Rostov morgue, the Minister of Defence ordered to hide 2,000 bodies, which are held there to avoid showcasing the losses”.

“Shoigu will be hanged on Red Square and lie down in the mausoleum together with Lenin. All patriots of Russia, real patriots of the country who know history, who are not fans of a weak government that betrayed the interests of the state, take to the streets, and we will find weapons”, he is reported as saying.

“This night we will resolve the issue of traitors and criminals who have dishonoured Russia. Their names are Shoigu and Gerasimov”, he allegedly added.

It has also been claimed that Russian state media and Telegram channels have been banned from mentioning any of Prigozhin’s statements.

At the time of writing, it was reported by the state-run TASS news agency that a criminal case has now been initiated against the Wagner boss by the National Anti-Terrorism Committee for what could be classed as ‘armed mutiny’. They called on Prigozhin to immediately stop his illegal actions and alleged incitement.

In a statement, the NAC said: “The allegations spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis. In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. We demand an immediate stop to illegal actions”.

Unverified reports appearing on social media are now claiming that Russian military police officers who flew out of Rostov earlier have just arrived at the Wagner PMC headquarters in St. Petersburg.

It has just been reported also that OMON Riot police have surrounded the Wagner PMC headquarters in Molkino. Wagner troops based there have allegedly taken up defensive positions to repel any potential assault.

Helicopters armed with Gatling guns have also been deployed to the area. This base is shared with the GRU 10th Separate Special Purpose Brigade.

