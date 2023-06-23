Spanish Low-Cost Fuel Stations, Too Good To Be True?

By John Ensor • 23 June 2023 • 9:38

Image of a car being refuelled. Credit: bunyarit/Shutterstock.com

As with most things these days the price of petrol and fuels has shot up dramatically, leading motorists to go searching for fuel stations offering cheaper prices. But is it worth it?

Inflation in Spain has seen the price of fuel go up and up, with cheaper fuel stations becoming ever-more popular. However, the evidence suggests that cheaper might actually be more expensive in the long run, according to 20minutos, Friday, June 23.

While it is true that fuel prices are not quite as high as they once were, the cost is still much higher than it was a few years ago, hence the popularity of cheaper fuel stations. Despite being easier on the pocket, drivers are encouraged to weigh up the pros and cons of buying cheaper fuel versus the possible consequences that these can have on our vehicles.

Public opinion is somewhat divided on the subject. There are considerable savings to be made by opting to fill up at low-cost petrol stations. However, many believe that this type of fuel could be harmful to their vehicles, which is why there are still a large number of motorists who continue to use the more traditional type of petrol station.

Does Fuel Differ From Station To Station?

All fuels arriving at stations in Spain are subject to regulations. The Hydrocarbons Law demands specific quality standards and protocols. This basically means that all diesel and petrol are practically the same no matter where you choose to go.

Additives

There is however one factor in which low-cost fuel differs from regular fuel, and that is the additives. As a rule, higher-priced petrol stations generally do put additives in the fuel they supply, whereas low-cost petrol stations may not. Clearly, this will have an effect on the car.

Running your car on fuel without additives will not damage the engine or indeed cause a significant breakdown, but it may cause changes in the behaviour of the vehicle, and here’s the thing: it is likely to consume more fuel.

Ways to Save Fuel

Wherever drivers choose to fill up, there are certain things that can help save money at the fuel station. One recommendation is to fill up on the day when it is cheapest to do so (Mondays).

Another little-known one is to avoid squeezing the hose handle to the maximum, as the pressure of the fuel will be lower. This will avoid producing as much vapour and the actual filling of the tank will correspond more accurately to what you are charged per litre. Finally, keep an eagle eye out for the various offers available at petrol stations.