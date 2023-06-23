‘Suicide’ In Moscow Of Soviet Thermonuclear Bomb Creator, Grigory Klinishov

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 19:01

Image of a thermonuclear bomb. Credit: Wilson44691/Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

Grigory Klinishov, the eminent Russian nuclear physicist has been found dead in his Moscow apartment, after apparently committing suicide.

His body was found hanged by his daughter on June 17. He is said to have left a ‘suicide note’. A full investigation into his death has been launched by the Russian authorities, according to the state-run TASS news outlet.

“Grigory Klinishov was found dead in an apartment on the Kosmodamianskaya embankment. The nuclear physicist died by suicide. He left a suicide note, which was next to the body. In it, the man said goodbye to his relatives”, said the paper.

Klinishov was 92 years of age and one of the founders of the Soviet RDS-37 two-stage thermonuclear bomb. This terrible weapon was first tested at the Semipalatinsk training ground in Kazakhstan in 1955.

He later participated in the development of several types of thermonuclear bombs for the next generation. In 1962, he was awarded the Lenin Prize.

The Russian media outlet suggested that the scientist had taken his own life because he was suffering from ‘a serious illness’, and because his wife had died recently.

However, Klinishov’s death joins a long list of high-profile Russians who have met their end by apparent suicide or in other unexplained circumstances since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Among them was that of the scientist Andrey Botikov, the man who developed the Russian coronavirus vaccine. He was found dead in his Moscow apartment, apparently by suicide, after his corpse was found strangled with a belt.

There has also been a long list of deaths linked to the Russian energy giant Gazprom and other large Russian corporations. Among them was Vladislav Avayev, a vice president of Gazprombank and a former Kremlin official. He was also found dead in Moscow along with his wife and one of his daughters.