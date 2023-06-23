Travel Joy For Brits As Heathrow Security Staff Call Off Summer Strikes

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 16:12

Image of a plane flying over London Heathrow Airport. Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

British holidaymakers received good news this afternoon with the announcement that security staff at Heathrow Airport have accepted an improved pay offer.

Around 2,000 members of the Unite union had threatened industrial action that was due to start tomorrow, Saturday, June 24. They were to strike every weekend after that, right through the summer, for a total of 31 days, until August 27.

Further negotiations between Unite and Heathrow Airport Limited have now resulted in the workers receiving the offer of an increase of between 15.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent said the union.

The strikes would have involved security staff based in Terminal 3 of the airport facility plus their colleagues who work in Terminal 3. They are responsible for checking airside workers and vehicles entering the facility.

‘This was a hard-won victory which demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and take action together’, insisted Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, according to The Sun, this Friday, June 23.

She continued: ‘The pay deal at Heathrow is a further demonstration of how Unite’s complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions are having direct benefits for its members’.

Wayne King, Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer added: ‘The solidarity and dedication of Unite’s reps and members was fundamental in ensuring HAL returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer’.

Today’s decision will come as a massive relief to the hordes of British holidaymakers looking to head abroad this summer. Heathrow Airport is a major international hub and caters for flights to a variety of exotic destinations.

According to Cirium, the analytics company calculated that more than 4.4 million passengers would have been affected by the 20,163 flights that were due to depart from Heathrow during the original strike days.

Despite one set of strikes being averted, travellers still face uncertainty over trips to Europe this summer. Air traffic controllers in Italy and France have threatened to down tools over demands for better salaries and working conditions.