Woman Admitted To Malaga ICU After Being Hit By Bouncy Castle In Humilladero

By Chris King • 23 June 2023 • 21:01

Image of Malaga Regional Hospital. Credit: Malaga Regional Hospital on Facebook.

A woman has been admitted to the ICU of Malaga’s Regional Hospital after suffering a fall when she was hit by a bouncy castle in the municipality of Humilladero.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22, during an activity organised for the town’s San Juan celebrations. A strong gust of wind somehow moved the bouncy castle which subsequently hit the woman.

As confirmed to EFE by Miguel Ángel Pérez, the major of Humilladero, five such bouncy castles had been installed for children to play on at the town’s football field that same afternoon by a municipal subcontractor.

According to the official, one of the installations, described as ‘the heaviest and full of water’, was lifted by ‘a gust of wind’. It reportedly moved in such a way that it pushed a woman, who ‘fell backwards’ and hit her head.

None of the children who were on the football field at that time suffered injuries as a result of the accident, stressed the mayor. He pointed out that there were more than 100 people in the area at the time of the incident.

The impact of the castle surprised everybody on a day ‘in which there was no wind nor was it expected’. It even bent a metal post that was supporting one of the protection nets that helped to stop the footballs from going out of the field.

Miguel Ángel Pérez explained that at the time of the accident, a sports monitor, who is also a Council worker, was at the scene although the event was organised by a subcontractor who was also in charge of other cultural activities at these festivities and who had his mandatory duty.

Rafael Serrano, the husband of the injured woman, told the news outlet that after the accident she was ‘stunned, but conscious’.

His wife was transferred by ambulance to the Antequera Regional Hospital, where a CT scan was carried out. Doctors at the facility then decided to move her to Málaga’s Regional Hospital, which has a Neurosurgery unit.

The woman suffered a head injury with internal bleeding and will undergo new tests in the ICU of the Regional Hospital, according to Mr Serrano.

He intends to file a complaint: ‘so that note is taken once and for all of these negligences’. When this is done, he hopes that these incidents ‘will not happen again’, because if the castle had hit one of his children, aged nine and six, the impact could have been ‘lethal’ he insisted, according to malagahoy.es.