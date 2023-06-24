Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Believed To have Fled Minsk For Turkey

Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, is believed to have fled the country and flown to the relative safety of Turkey.

According to the Turkish news outlet gerceknews.com, a Canadair CL-600-2B19 Challenger 850 was tracked leaving an airport in Minsk. It was subsequently monitored flying over Russian territory, at which point its transponder was turned off.

A tweet from the AirNav RadarBox flight tracker showed how the plane suddenly started transmitting its location again when it was over Turkey. It is thought to have eventually landed in Bodrum, a city located on the Turkish Mediterranean coast.

As shown by a map posted on social media, the route that the aircraft took went over Russia and the Caspian Sea. It made the final approach to Turkish territory via Georgia.

The most tracked flight of the day | #B28703 took off from Minsk at 00:01 (MSK) and landed at 05:15 (TRT) in Bodrum, Turkey: https://t.co/RmfpKtAzw1✈️ Read more on our blog: https://t.co/cvyL2uhtOP 🔗 pic.twitter.com/ntGzQ8Q1zm — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) June 24, 2023

“A plane belonging to the Lukashenko family took off from Belarus a few hours ago and is now over Turkey. It’s time to make the Russian Army leave Belarus and for Belarus to join the family of democratic European states”, read a tweet from the online news outlet Visegrád 24.

BREAKING: A plane belonging to the Lukashenko family took off from Belarus a few hours ago and is now over Turkey. It’s time to make the Russian Army leave Belarus and for Belarus to join the family of democratic European states. pic.twitter.com/FWsGQbGLv1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2023

Lukashenko is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and the 68-year-old has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since coming to power in 1994.

Whether his trip is pure coincidence has not been uncovered yet. It could be possible that the Belarusian dictator had a meeting planned with President Erdogan in Turkey after he was re-elected.

Either way, his sudden departure seems rather suspicious when Moscow has been placed on high alert. Military helicopters and vehicles were shown in video footage posted on social media moving into strategic positions near important buildings in the capital city.

Wagner PMC forces have subsequently captured the city of Rostov-on -Don, and are reported to have already started moving from there in the direction of Moscow. There are even suggestions that Vladimir Putin has gone into hiding in one of his many secret bunkers.