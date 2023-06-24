Face up to it, plus other Health and Beauty advice

By Linda Hall • 24 June 2023 • 15:38
SUN PROTECTION: Needed year-round on the face
Photo credit: Pixabay/stocpic
SUMMER has arrived with a vengeance.
Although sunscreen should be used on the face all year round, anyone not using sunscreen already really needs to start now.
As the weather is so hot, your skin might be better off with fewer skincare products as fewer layers underneath foundation make a sunscreen easier to apply and helps it to last longer.
If you’re worried about hydration, though, most sunscreens are formulated with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
These will keep you moisturised all day long but remember to reapply your sunscreen every four hours when you’re indoors, and every two hours if you plan to be outside all day.
This might sound tricky once you’ve put your makeup on, but there are plenty of spray-on sunscreens that make reapplication easier.
Magnificent magnesium DIETITIAN Shyla Cadogan said that she would choose magnesium if she were allowed only one supplement.
Research shows that most people fail to get enough of this vital nutrient, Cadogan told StudyFinds, a journal which features research studies.
An absence of magnesium in the diet can have negative health consequences like heart disease, deteriorating bone health, and depression.
When it is present, magnesium assists several vital processes that include creating energy, repairing DNA, helping muscles contract and relax, and regulating neurotransmitters.
The mineral is found naturally in foods like dark chocolate, nuts, leafy greens, whole grains, lentils, and fatty fish.
Woman’s best friend
TRISHA ALLISON, 50, from Wilford (Nottingham) credits her dog Luna with saving her life.
One day Luna, a two-year-old collie-greyhound cross repeatedly sniffed and nudged at Trisha’s chest before lying next to her, something she rarely does.
Aware of a pain shortly afterwards, she examined her breast and discovered “something wasn’t right,” she told the UK media.
Visits to her GP and hospital confirmed that she had breast cancer, and Trisha who has now undergone surgery calls Luna her “little lifesaver.”
Few doctors would contradict her as research has shown that thanks to their acute sense of smell, dogs can detect the markers of breast, colorectal, lung, and other cancers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
