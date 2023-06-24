Foreign Investment Spikes: Investment in Spain Up By 20% In First Quarter

By Betty Henderson • 24 June 2023 • 13:00

The result is good news for the Trade Minister. Photo credit: La Moncloa

FOREIGN investment in Spain has skyrocketed, painting a promising picture for the year ahead.

The Secretary of State for Trade published the encouraging data in the Foreign Investment Register DataInvex which was released on Tuesday, June 20.

The report reveals a staggering 20.3 per cent surge in non-ETVE investment during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

The country welcomed a colossal influx of €9.91 billion, representing a remarkable 50.8 per cent growth compared to the previous five-year average.

Héctor Gómez, the Minister for Industry, Trade, and Tourism, credited the government’s economic policies for fostering international confidence and investment in Spain.

“Today’s figures reflect the positive economic climate and the world’s eagerness to invest in our country, with the industrial sector emerging as the key recipient of these investments”, he explained.

The industrial sector, closely trailed by services, claimed the largest shares of the foreign funds, with 48.8 per cent and 48.5 per cent respectively. The remaining 2.6 per cent flowed into the construction sector.

Leading the charge among investor nations was the United States, accounting for a whopping 58.1 per cent of the investment.