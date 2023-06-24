Frederic Forrest: Bette Midler’s Co-Star In ‘The Rose’ Passes Away Aged 86

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 17:02

Credit: EWN

The American acting star Frederic Forrest passed away this Friday, June 23, at the age of 86.

His death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his friend and actor, Barry Primus. He informed the news outlet that Forrest had been suffering from a long illness and finally died at his home in Santa Monica, California.

He first appeared on cinema screens in the epic war movie ‘Apocalypse Now’. Forrest was cast in the role of the high-strung Jay “Chef” Hicks in the 1979 Francis Ford Coppola classic.

Later that year, he found himself Oscar-nominated for Best Supporting Actor after playing opposite the legendary New Yorker, Bette Midler, in ‘The Rose’. He co-starred with the iconic singer in his role as the AWOL army sergeant Huston Dyer’.

In the storyline, his character captures the heart of Midler’s ‘Mary Rose Fisher’, a rock diva who is addicted to hard living, alcohol, and drugs, said to be loosely based on the life of the late Janis Joplin.

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace”, tweeted Midler.

The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2023

In a successful film career, Forrest went on to appear in numerous other classics of the silver screen. In 1983 he starred in another Coppola film, ‘One From The Heart’, where he played the part of ‘Hank’. This film also received two Oscar nominations.

Forrest appeared in Joel Schumacher’s 1993 crime drama thriller ‘Falling Down’, with Michael Douglas. In 1990, he also appeared in ‘The Two Jakes’, the sequel to the 1974 film Chinatown, starring Jack Nicholson.

He made his final screen appearance in a remake of ‘All the King’s Men’ in 2006, in which he starred with Jude Law and Sean Penn.