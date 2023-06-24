Headlines and Highlights: Costa Press Club Catch Up at Midsummer Meeting

By Betty Henderson • 24 June 2023 • 9:48

Louise Cook and Gary Edwards donned newspaper-themed outfits. Photo credit: Costa Press Club

THE Costa Press Club came together on Wednesday, June 21 for their popular midsummer meeting. Members of the club headed to LaKala Beach restaurant in La Cala de Mijas for a fun open mic night.

Opening the event, acting President Neil Hesketh took the stage to deliver a touching tribute to the late President, Jesper Sander Pederson. The Costa Press Club’s President sadly passed away in May but was a keen advocate for the international press on the Costa del Sol.

Neil recounted Jesper’s involvement in organising this year’s summer event and his fondness for the annual midsummer party. Sharing their last conversation in Malaga, Neil urged guests to cherish meaningful discussions before it’s too late.

Guests from the press club then enjoyed delicious dishes prepared by the skilled chef, Michael Da Costa. Several engaging open mic talks followed, as members updated each other on their progress and current projects.

Talks by press club members included Wendy Cowham’s presentation on The Costa Connection magazine and Joan Fallon’s updates on her upcoming historical novel, ‘The Winds of Change’, which combines the intriguing themes of love, politics, suspense, and injustice.

Chris Chaplow injected humour and anecdotes into his talk on the modern web’s ‘curse or scourge’, a debate about clickbait. Georgina Oliver entertained with her a funny ‘self plug’ joke highlighting her tricultural journalism background.

To close the night, Louise Cook and Gary Edwards received a prize for their stylish newsprint-themed outfits, perfectly capturing the spirit of media glamour.

The Costa Press Club, which dates back to 2002, aims to be a dynamic platform for journalists and media professionals to connect and network.

With meetings every other month, often with guest speakers, and a warm, welcoming community, the club invites people from diverse media backgrounds to join them.

Whether print, digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia, or social media, all press enthusiasts are invited to get involved with the Costa Press Club and expand their media horizons!