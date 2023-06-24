By Aaron Hindhaugh • 24 June 2023 • 15:50

US President Joe Biden backs Ukraine again with new military aid package. Image: Drop of Light/Shutterstock.com

Joe Biden is the oldest person to have ever been voted into the White House when he defeated his bitter rival Donald Trump at the age of 77.

While many saw this as a huge win for America and the world given the media coverage of Trump and how a lot of his voters stormed the Capital, it may not be as happy and go-lucky as it seems in the Oval Office.

Biden was voted as the leader of the Democratic Party and the man people pinned their hopes on to beat Trump and get the celebrity turned-politician out of the White House and start to piece back America once again.

Worrying video emerges of Joe Biden’s deteriorating health

That seems good and everything if Biden was the best man for the job, but questions may need to seriously be asked by everyone in America and the world about the amount of pressure and strain this job – being the most powerful man in the world – is doing to the President’s health.

The clip below which shows Biden attempting to communicate and navigate his way around a stage when talking about a new highway that is being rebuilt in Philadelphia due to the I-95 collapsing in on itself and it can be tough watching.

At the end of the day, Biden is an 80-year-old man, a father, husband and grandparent to people and his health has to come first before any politics come into play and the way he mumbles almost all of his words is a concern.

Some may say it is his and the Democratic party’s own fault for putting him up for such an election but he needs people around him to look after his health and ensure that he’s fit enough to run the country.

Is Biden fit enough to run America?

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is demanding for politicians over the age of 75 to be forced to take cognitive tests to ensure they’re fit enough to be in such powerful positions and this certainly wouldn’t be a terrible idea for the good of America and people’s health.

The president of America needs to be looked after as a human being and people around him must soon be realising what the role he has is doing on his mental and physical well-being before it’s too late for the 46th president of the United States of America.