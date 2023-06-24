Manchester City Identify World-Class Replacement For Kyle Walker

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 16:17

Image of the Manchester City flag. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified the perfect replacement for Kyle Walker should his move to Bayern Munich materialise.

According to the Spanish news outlet Marca, Manchester City will make a move for PSG’s Moroccan international, Achraf Hakimi should their England star depart for the Bundesliga.

Walker was said to be extremely upset at not being given a place in Guardiola’s starting 11 for the Champions League final in Istanbul. He made a late appearance as a sub but that did not placate him apparently.

There have been recent rumours that both Aston Villa and Sheffield United could be interested in acquiring the services of the experienced defender.

However, the respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – who generally has his finger on the pulse – was not so sure that Hakimi wanted to leave Paris.

In a tweet earlier today, he wrote: “Achraf Hakimi’s agent Camano: ‘Paris is 100% on his mind, it’s our project’. #PSG ‘Campos has all my respect and all my confidence for the future. I think he will turn things around, from there we will see what the future holds for Achraf’, told @diarioas”.

Hakimi really stepped up and played an integral role in Morocco’s surprise run in last year’s Qatar World Cup. His team stormed into the semi-finals, becoming the first African nation to do so. They eventually lost to France but managed to secure fourth place after losing 2-1 to Croatia.

Manchester City are in a transitional period following their incredible season. Several of their big names are expected to move on, with captain Ilkay Gundogan already a Barcelona player.

Bernardo Silva is believed to be in negotiations over a switch to PSG despite rumours of big offers from the Saudi Pro League.

There is still no word on Mateo Kovacic arriving at the Etihad. The Croatian midfield genius was expected to join City but it has not materialised yet.

The Blues are also thought to be close to completing the signing of another Croatian international, his compatriot Josko Gvardiol, the centre-back from RB Leipzig.