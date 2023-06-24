Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Spends €56,000 Travelling To Rally In Tenerife

By John Ensor • 24 June 2023 • 20:52

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez Image: photocosmos1/Shutterstock.com

As part of his campaign for re-election, Pedro Sánchez has used his luxurious private jet, which costs 7,000 euros per hour to rent.

Despite the fact that Sánchez’s luxury private plane was parked in a discreet area, he was spotted on board, writes OK Diario, Saturday, June 24.

This will be Prime Minister Sánchez’s, second pre-campaign rally outside the peninsula in which the luxury jet has been employed. The flight will cost an estimated €56,000 from a budget of €450,000 that has been allocated for travel. In the 28M campaign, half of that budget was spent on two flights

The PM has once again chosen to use the same aircraft that he used for most of his trips during the 28 May campaign to travel to the island of Tenerife in order to take part in a meeting with minister Héctor Gómez and Canary Islands president Ángel Víctor Torres.

The aircraft was due to take off this morning from the Madrid-Barajas corporate terminal, scheduled for 8:15 am in the morning. However, the presidential entourage did not take off until almost half an hour later, at 8:42 am. Consequently, the plane arrived later than scheduled at the Tenerife North airport in La Laguna at 10:11 am.

The jet, which was chosen by Sánchez has a cabin height of 1.88 meters and a width of 2.34 meters, a size larger than that of the official Falcon, and in which the President of the Government is no doubt more comfortable. The private jet has space for up to 10 passengers, with a top speed of 891 kilometres per hour and requires the presence of at least three crew members: a pilot, a co-pilot and a cabin technician.

As one would expect, the plane, which has a range of seven hours, has many luxurious features designed for maximum comfort. Reportedly, inside the cabin, there are four huge armchairs upholstered in white leather, which are more than double the size of typical commercial flight seats.