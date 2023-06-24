Tragedy As Reveller Falls Into San Juan Bonfire In Lleida Town Of Gimenells I El Pla De La Font

By Chris King • 24 June 2023 • 15:32

Image of people jumping over a San Juan bonfire. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuenlabrada

A man tragically died during San Juan festivities in the Lleida municipality of Gimenells i el Pla de la Font when he fell into a bonfire.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 pm last night, Friday, June 23, on a plot of ground located near the municipal social club that is used annually for these celebrations.

Firefighting teams were immediately deployed to the location to extinguish the fire. Medical crews were standing by to treat him but there was nothing they could do to save the life of the man once he was rescued from the flames.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Mossos d’Esquadra to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

According to police sources, the body of the victim, believed to be around 30 years old and a resident of the town, was totally burned, according to elmundo.es this Saturday 24.

Their first investigations suggest that the deceased – who could have been drunk at the time – attempted to jump over the bonfire when the flames were higher and ended up trapped inside the fire. However, it has not been ruled out that he possibly jumped into the flames on purpose.

The Town Council lamented this death and announced that they will work with the family of the deceased to arrange the funeral. They also pointed out that there were many ‘shocked’ residents as there were children with their parents who witnessed the awful event.

During San Juan, the Generalitat Fire Brigade received a total of 934 alerts. They were mostly urban fires, and fires in rubbish containers, homes or vehicles, although there were some instances of fires in vegetation, agricultural and forest areas.

Mossos officers arrested 91 people during the course of festivities, 35 of whom stand accused of robbery or theft, 11 of causing injuries, 15 for domestic abuse, and 30 for other crimes.

A total of 42 alcohol and drug control points were also established on the Catalan road network, resulting in 1,201 drivers being stopped.

Out of this figure, there were 112 positives, of which 14 received fines. Another 16 motorists were penalised for driving under the influence of drugs.

Hospitals and outpatient clinics received 477 emergencies, mostly due to burns or injuries. Of those treated, there were 170 children, with more than 100 of them younger than 11 years of age.

The emergency medical services treated 177 people, a similar number to last year. There were 120 treated for poisoning, 12 for assaults, 14 for burns. and 23 had traffic accidents.

In the days prior to the festival, the Rural Police carried out 844 inspections of bonfires and the launching of firecrackers. A group of people was subsequently denounced for lighting a fire near a forest area in a period of high fire risk.