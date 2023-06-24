Trailblazing women recognised: Marbella Women in Business Network to hold annual gala

By Betty Henderson • 24 June 2023 • 10:38

The gala will recognise influential local business women. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA City Council has thrown its support behind the Red de Empresarias y Emprendedoras de Marbella (REM) association which represents women in business in the city.

The council announced their support for the business network ahead of their summer gala which is set to take place on Friday, June 30. The extravagant event will be held at the Vincci Estrella del Mar hotel, recognising the remarkable accomplishments of outstanding businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in the last year.

In a joint press conference last week, the Councilor for Social Affairs, Isabel Cintado, and REM’s president, Isabel Carrasco, revealed the details for this year’s exciting gala. Cintado applauded the initiative, commending REM for their dedication to empowering women professionals.

She highlighted the association’s role in giving visibility to these trailblazers. She highlighted that the women in the association don’t only run their own businesses, but also hold influential leadership positions in various industries.

The women also announced some of the women set to receive prizes at the gala including Irene Villa, a local journalist, author, and motivational speaker.

Anyone interested in attending the business gala can contact the REM directly: info@redemprendedorasmarbella.com.