World’s Ugliest Dog Contest 2023 Has A Winner

By John Ensor • 24 June 2023 • 19:07

Scooter. Credit: Scooter and Josie/Facebook.com

The world’s Ugliest Dog Competition was held yesterday, and despite tough competition, a worthy winner was found.

On Friday, June 24, the 2023 Ugliest Dog Contest was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California with Scooter, a Chinese Crested, being declared the outright winner.

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is an annual event that started nearly 50 years ago and according to the official website: ‘celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.’

The organisation that hosts the competition is the Sonoma-Marin Fair, which is eager to point out that the ‘contest is not about making fun of “ugly” dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful!’

But there is also a serious side to the contest: ‘And while fun and entertaining, the contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting.

‘Many of the contestant dogs have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills, to find loving homes in the hands of those willing to adopt. Please join us in raising awareness and support for the pets yet to be placed in a loving home.’

And so to this years winner, Scooter. who according to the organisers, ‘had unfortunately been born with two deformed hind legs. It appeared he would never walk, let alone crawl. . .One of our kind volunteers from Saving Animals from Euthanasia happened to be there and saw this little fellow.

Scooter’s resume happily reported: ‘Today Scooter is not only surviving but thriving. He has no idea that he is any different from any other dog. His handicap has not stopped him from a life of locomotion on his two front legs.’

It went on to say that with advancing years Scooter has struggled with his mobility, but added: ‘With some help from funds raised from friends and rescue groups, Scooter has been able to get therapy and a brand-new cart.

‘The cart is working out well for Scooter. He appreciates his newfound ability to zoom around and check things out. He loves going to the park and welcomes any outstretched hand.’