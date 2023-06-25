‘Average Salary Increases Of 30%’ Being Prepared For Portugal’s State Health Service Doctors

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 18:51

State health service doctors in Portugal are on the verge of receiving what could be an average salary increase of around 30 per cent.

The Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manhã reported this Sunday, June 25, that measures are being prepared by government ministers that will secure these pay rises for the SNS doctors.

This action comes as the result of the threat of industrial action in the country this July by FNAM, the National Federation of Physicians

As reported by portugalresident.com on June 2, Joana Bordalo e Sá, the president of FNAM informed Lusa that it had been: “forced to launch the pre-strike notice of what we will do on July 5 and 6”.

The entity accused ministers of inaction on the matter of pay increases for its members. Today’s move would appear to be a last-minute attempt to quell the strikes.

Believed to be included in the proposed plan is an increase in the services that will be made available to patients.

Doctors will also not have to split their time between private and state services if they agree to work full-time for the SNS. They could be offered weekly schedules of between 35 and 42 hours as a result, said the paper.

At the moment, doctors are expected to spend 18 hours weekly working in casualty. With the new plan, this will be lowered to a maximum of 12, it suggested.

“Essentially, the government means to present a generous proposal that values doctors’ remuneration”, said Correio da Manhã.

Portugal’s Health Minister Manuel Pizarro is scheduled to make an appearance before the parliamentary health committee this week.

The news outlet said it believed the details of the plan were expected to be presented either then or tomorrow, Monday 26, when Pizarro meets with the SIM.

“During the last few days, the health and finance ministries have been studying various solutions for measures destined to improve doctors’ earnings, bearing in mind their impact will need to be supportable on a budgetary level”, they wrote.

“The study of a proposal that will allow an average increase of around 30 per cent in gross salaries”, was confirmed by sources to be on the table, according to the outlet.

As a result, doctors will be in a position to: “recover the spending power they have lost over the last 10 years”, with such an increase, added the paper.