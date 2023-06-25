Brits Represent Second-Highest Percentage Of Foreign Residents In Portugal

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 19:28

Image of a beach on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Jmanyphotography/Shutterstock.com

British citizens made up the second-highest percentage of foreigners living in Portugal in 2022 according to a recent report.

This statistic was shown in the latest data published by RIFA, the Immigration, Borders and Asylum Report. It confirmed that the United Kingdom: ‘maintains its position compared to 2021, with a growth of 5.8 per cent, making it the second most representative foreign nationality in Portugal’.

Portugal now has almost 800,000 foreign residents living on its territory. Specifically, there are 781,915 immigrants registered with SEF.

A tweet this Sunday, June 25, from the department that deals with foreigners in Portugal, read: “For the 7th consecutive year, there was an increase in the resident foreign population, with an increase of 11.9% compared to 2021, totalling 781,915 foreign citizens. Brazilian nationality remains the main foreign community with 239,744 residents”.

In another post, SEF explained: “According to the 2022 RIFA, the growth trend (+198.0 per cent) is also seen in passenger control at air borders (16,976,524) and at sea borders, totalling 2,509,082 people (+199 .9 per cent), in 2022”.

SEF explained: “The sustained growth of foreign citizens from European Union countries confirms the particular impact of the factors of attractiveness already pointed out in previous years, such as the perception of Portugal as a safe country, as well as the tax advantages arising from the regime for non-habitual residents”.

According to the report, the majority of immigrants choose to reside in coastal regions. Around 65 per cent of the new arrivals were registered along the Algarve, on Portugal’s southern coast, and in Setubal, a municipality of Lisbon. There was a total of 512,141 new resident citizens in 2022, compared to 466,779 in 2021.

The Algarve has been a popular destination for British citizens for many decades. They have usually been attracted by its wonderful climate and relaxed way of life, plus of course, the stunning array of beaches that make up the beautiful coastline.

Portuguese people have a long reputation for welcoming foreigners to their shores, which is obviously reflected by the latest figures revealed today.