Community buzz: Sitio de Calahonda prepares for legendary neighbourhood party

By Betty Henderson • 25 June 2023 • 10:11

Guests revel in an international atmosphere at the event. Photo credit: Entidad Urbanística Colaboradora Calahonda

THE community in Sitio de Calahonda is buzzing with excitement ahead of their event of the year, the Día Sitio de Calahonda annual party.

This year’s community party is set to take place on Saturday, July 1 with a morning round of golf before an evening community party.

Residents and tourists in the area will come together for a sensational party that’s more than a commercial event, it’s a massive neighbourhood celebration!

The free event will get off to a fabulous start with a golf tournament at La Siesta Golf Club. Golfers will tee off for some competitive fun from 8:45am at the club. Golfers can sign up by calling: 952933362.

Later, the community party will get underway in Parque de Calahonda at 7pm with activities for all ages and tastes. The party will offer a range of games and activities for children.

Adults can also get involved in the competitive atmosphere with a photography contest. Competitors can submit their best picture of Sitio de Calahonda by email to: euc@calahondaeuc.com.

As the sun sets, guests will enjoy an epic party with live music by ‘Trading Fours’ playing into the night. From raffles to a lively dance floor, the festivities will continue late into the evening, with plenty of delicious food and drink to refresh.

The event has been organised by a collaboration between the Sitio de Calahonda urbanisation from the EUC and members of the community in Calahonda.