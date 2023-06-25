EasyJet Flight Diverted To Greece Due To ‘Unruly’ Behaviour Of Two Passengers

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 23:47

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

An easyJet flight from Manchester to Turkey had to be diverted to Greece this Saturday, June 24, after a disruption occurred on board.

As reported by the authorities, two Russian men – believed to have been drunk – started shouting at other passengers in an unruly fashion.

The plane was originally destined for the Turkish city of Dalaman but the pilot was forced to change direction and headed for Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Greek police were waiting for the plane to touch down

Police officers were waiting for the plane to touch down and they subsequently arrested two men aged 48 and 39, of Russian nationality.

After appearing before a judge they were released but face a trial in November. They were charged with three counts of disturbing the peace, disobeying instructions from crew members, and disrupting transport.

It was stressed that although they caused a commotion, no physical altercation had taken place on board the aircraft. Neither of the men will need to appear personally at the trial and can instead be represented by lawyers.

The Russians were taken to a police station but after being charged they were expected to be placed on a flight to their original destination of Turkey as they had no visas to remain in Greece.

EasyJet issued a statement on the incident

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY2147 from Manchester to Dalaman on 24 June diverted to Thessaloniki and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard. The flight continued to Dalaman after refuelling”, read a statement from the airline given to Sky News

It continued: “easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time”.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority”, it concluded.