By Anna Ellis • 25 June 2023 • 12:58

Enjoy a quiz on July 19 with the Almanzora Group of Friends. Image Almanzora Group of Friends.

The Almanzora Group of Friends are pleased to announce the second of their quiz mornings to be hosted by John Fry on Wednesday, July 19 at 11.30.AM.

Doors open at 11:00.AM at the Senior Centre in Albox, Centro Municipal Recreativo de Mayores, Calle Ramon y Cajal 23, Albox, (not far from the AGOF Centre), with the Quiz commencing at 11:30.AM.

Quiz fees are €2 for members and €3 for non-members and it is suggested each team consists of four team members.

Following on from the previous quiz and the contestants’ valued feedback, this year the host will have a microphone and the questions will be slightly easier.

The Quiz will be followed by the opportunity to enjoy a friendly post-quiz lunch for those who enjoy tapas.

The Almanzora Group of Friends hope you can join in the fun and, as always, such events can only continue with your valued support which is very much appreciated.

If you would like to support the event please email almanzorafriends@gmail.com and confirm if you intend to stay for lunch.

The Almanzora Group of Friends was born in 1998. Originally a way of sharing useful information and providing supportive services to residents within the Almanzora Valley, the Group has grown into a thriving network and is now constantly recommended as a useful resource for anyone living in, or moving to the area.

Whether you are seeking advice on navigating the local services, finding friends to spend time with socially, accessing their vast library, or getting advice on other matters – the group are proud to be classed as THE benchmark of its type.

The Group is totally self-funding and not affiliated with any political or religious organisation.

Almanzora Group of Friends offer many services to its members, most of which are free!

The subscription is €12 per annum and includes our monthly newsletter which can be picked up in the centre. Renewals are due each January.