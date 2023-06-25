One Dead As Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire And Plummets From The Sky Near Worcester, England

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 21:46

Image of a hot air balloon. Credit: Jag_cz/Shutterstock.com

A hot air balloon caught fire and crashed to the ground near the English city of Worcester this Sunday, June 25.

As a result, its occupant was killed instantly in the ballon’s impact with the land below it. The incident occurred at around 6:20 am near the town of Ombersley, some six miles north of Worcester.

Emergency crews were immediately deployed to the location. There was nothing they could do to save the man’s life and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘We went out to an incident involving a hot air balloon in Ombersley on the Holt Fleet Road. We had a call at 6.23 am, crews from Worcester, Droitwich, Wyre Forest, Evesham and Bromsgrove. We have left the scene now, but we have left it to the police’, said a spokesperson for Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service, as reported by metro.co.uk.

The first-ever Worcester Balloon Festival took place this weekend

The inaugural Worcester Balloon Festival had been held this weekend and finished last night, Saturday 24. Today’s incident happened not far from the city’s racecourse that was used to host the event but it is not believed to be connected in any way.

‘At 6.20 am this morning police received a call that a hot air balloon had deflated and fallen to the ground near the A449 at Ombersley. The balloon fell to the ground in a field off Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court’, said a spokesperson for West Mercia Police.

They added: ‘Emergency services attended and unfortunately a man was pronounced dead by paramedics. The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) will now carry out an investigation’.

A witness described seeing the accident

A witness told the news outlet: ‘There were lots of balloons in the sky because it was clear and sunny despite being so early. Suddenly there was a flash and what looked like a fireball coming from a blue balloon and it just dropped like a stone. My wife heard terrible screaming and then silence’.

‘An accident near Ombersley, Worcestershire involving a balloon was reported to the AAIB this morning and we are deploying a team to the site’, tweeted the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) this morning.

