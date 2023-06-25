Punk’s patron saint: Iggy Pop to perform August concert in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 25 June 2023 • 9:24

Iggy Pop says he has a busy summer ahead. Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine (Iggy Pop)

THE Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop, is set to rock the stage at Marbella’s Starlite Catalana Occidente on Wednesday, August 2.

Music fans can prepare for a night of infectious energy and rebellious spirit as this iconic artist performs his maiden concert in the venue.

Countless punk bands, both past and present, have drawn inspiration from the American artist’s revolutionary sound and fearless attitude. With his band, The Stooges, Iggy Pop pushed punk into the mainstream, paving the way for the popular 70s punk and 90s grunge movements.

His magnetic stage presence and energy have earned him a legendary status, adored by fans of many genres as well as cult music fans.

The Stooges’ three debut albums, ‘The Stooges’, ‘Funhouse’, and ‘Raw Power’ are widely regarded as the pillars of punk. However, Iggy Pop’s solo ventures and collaborations with other iconic artists have also left a lasting mark on music history.

Collaborating with music legend David Bowie on his early solo releases, such as ‘Lust For Life’ and ‘The Idiot’, their partnership produced hits that still attract hundreds of thousands of listens every year.

In 2016, Iggy Pop made a solo comeback with his album ‘Post Pop Depression’. Continuing to defy expectations, he released another album ‘EVERY LOSER’ in January this year, a collection of 11 energetic tracks.

This latest album features an impressive lineup of modern rock icons, including Iggy Pop and The Losers, Andrew Watt, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith, as well as a whole host of other musicians.

Tickets to the event start at €83 and can be purchased online from the venue’s website here.

Known for his fearless and boundary-pushing approach to music, Iggy Pop has earned his status as a true punk rock pioneer. His Marbella performance is set to bring this exciting attitude and unique musical talent to the city for the one-night-only performance.