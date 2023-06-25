Sarah Ferguson: Duchess Of York Recovering After ‘Successful’ Breast Cancer Operation

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 20:15
Image of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.
Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com
Sarah Ferguson, the 63-year-old Duchess Of York is recovering at home after being diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing an operation.
According to The Sun this Sunday, June 25, doctors are believed to have discovered the royal’s condition during a routine mammogram.
The outlet reported friends telling them that Fergie had undergone a ‘successful’ operation at the King Edward VII Hospital in London’s Marylebone.
She was discharged today and is recovering at her Royal Lodge home in Windsor accompanied by 63-year-old Prince Andrew, and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, they explained.
Thanks to the early detection of her cancer, the Duchess has a good prognosis for a full recovery they added. The operation was carried out last week with the royal subsequently spending several days in the medical facility.
‘It’s been a difficult time but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful’, the friend told the news outlet.
A statement issued by a spokesperson for the royal read: ‘Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully’.
It continued: ‘The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days’.
‘She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening’, the statement concluded.
As a result of being admitted, the Duchess missed Royal Ascot. Princess Beatrice was seen in attendance on Tuesday 20, and again on Friday 23, on that occasion, accompanied by her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi.
‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’, a podcast that was recorded before she underwent the surgery, will be broadcast tomorrow, Monday, June 26.
It was originally scheduled to be shown last Thursday 22, but was postponed. In it, the patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust speaks in depth about her breast cancer diagnosis.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
