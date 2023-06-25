Serious Accident In Malaga’s Teatinos District As A Metro Train Collides With A Car

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 21:07

Image of Malaga Metro train that collided with a car. Credit: Twitter@encierrobombmlg

A serious accident between a Metro train and a car occurred this Sunday, June 25, in the city of Malaga.

As reported by the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service, the incident occurred at around 7:50 pm this evening. According to the coordinating centre, a suburban train collided with a passenger vehicle at the Consul stop in Teatinos, after it had entered the tracks.

Several injuries have been reported by malagahoy.es but there is no further information on the number of people involved nor the severity of their injuries.

Witnesses reported passengers possibly trapped in the car

Witnesses who reported the collision told the news outlet that they saw injured passengers in the car, who were possibly trapped. As for the Metro passengers, it is not yet known if there were any injuries.

As a result of the crash which took place next to the athletics tracks, on the railway flyover at the Consul station, one of the train’s carriages derailed at the roundabout.

When alerted to the incident, 112 immediately deployed members of the emergency services to the location. They dispatched the Fire Brigade, and a 061 ambulance, along with patrols from the Local and National Police. All are said to be still actively working at the scene of the accident.

In a tweet, Malaga Fire Brigade wrote: “Several fire departments intervene in a traffic accident between tourism and a train of the Metro network in Malaga with injuries of varying degrees”.

Varias dotaciones de Bomberos intervienen en accidente de tráfico entre turismo y tren de la red de Metro en Málaga con heridos de diversa consideración. pic.twitter.com/xQmdCFlIFk — 🆘 Encierro Bombero Mlg 🚒 (@encierrobombmlg) June 25, 2023

A British man was killed by a tram in Barcelona last month

An accident involving a tram and a member of the public occurred last month in the city of Barcelona. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday, May 31, and involved a 57-year-old man from Scotland.

As a result of the collision, the man was fatally injured. He was hit by the tram while walking at No10 Avenida Diagonal, near the city’s Diagonal Mar shopping centre, between the Maresme and Fórum tram stations.

Emergency services deployed to the scene were unable to save the man’s life. These included members of the Accident Prevention and Investigation Unit (UIPA) of the Urban Police, the Servei d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), and the Barcelona Fire Department.