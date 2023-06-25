The famous five and other Health and Beauty hints

By Linda Hall • 25 June 2023 • 11:18

OLIVES: Count as a five-a-day vegetable Photo credit: Pexels/Graphic point

NOT managing to get your five-a-day fruit and veg hit?

Take heart, because you will find some of them where you’d least expect.

Ninety-five per cent of UK residents told interviewers for a survey by firm recipe box firm, Gousto, that they were unaware the tomato-based sauce that topped their pizza was one of those essential daily five.

Gousto also found that few people knew that olives entered the equation, along with baked beans, sweet potatoes (boniatos in Spanish) lentils, vegetable juice, onions, dried fruit and tinned fruit.

At the same time Gousto discovered that others were under the incorrect impression that hummus counted as one of the required five vegetables, along with nuts, potatoes, fruit cake, jam and yams.

How much is too much?



PROTEIN obtained from food is essential for health but requirements vary, depending on a person’s age, activity levels and weight.

Most should aim for between 1.2 and 1.6 grammes of protein for every kilo of body weight per day.

Consuming more than 2 grammes could lead to problems involving the digestive system, blood vessels and kidneys, doctors warn, although some suggest that people may need more as they age.

A 2016 study concluded that the elderly should ideally consume between 1.2 and 2 grammes – or even higher – per kilo of body weight daily, to prevent age-related muscle loss.

Bottom line SLIMMERS who lose weight rapidly thanks to semaglutide medication must later contend with the flab.

Many experience what they call the “Ozempic bum” with backsides they compare to a pancake.

Videos highlighting the side-effect abound on social media but Dr Simon Cork, a senior Physiology lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, explained this demonstrated the efficacy of the semaglutide drugs.

“The buttocks are an area where we deposit excess fat,” he said.

“So, as they lose weight some people will see this come off their buttocks faster than elsewhere.”

Pearly whites APPROXIMATELY 40 per cent of the people who use an electric toothbrush risk getting gum disease, periodontitis.

According to a recent survey carried out in the UK out for the wellness brand SURI, they admitted failing to change their toothbrush head regularly. Three per cent of the 1,000 Britons surveyed said did they not change their electric toothbrush head at all.

Once the bristles are splayed and not at a right angle, that means it’s time to replace it, a dental hygienist will tell you.

Beat the flushes HOT FLUSHES are bad at the best of times but worse when temperatures soar.

Dr Naomi Potter, founder of Menopause Care and coauthor with Davina McCall of best-seller, Menopausing, calculates that 80 per cent of women going through the menopause will experience hot flushes at some time.

Don’t forget, Dr Potter said, to carry a fan and water in an insulated bottle while out walking or using public transport this summer.

Also, stick to linen and cotton clothing, plus big knickers in a natural fibre.

In a lather WHETHER you should wash your hair daily depends on texture and whether it is oily or processed.

Lifestyle and age also play a large part.

Shampooing each day is the best option for people with oilier scalps where accumulated sebum makes their hair limp and greasy, said dermatologist Dr Murad Alam.

Fine hair also becomes greasy more quickly, because there is less hair to absorb the oil, also making a daily wash advisable, he said.

Brain fog remedy THERE could be something in the “rosemary for remembrance” saying after all.

A study carried out by Northumbria University in 2015 found that older volunteers who were given memory tests in a room infused with rosemary oil performed better than those in a room without it.

Researchers concluded that this was linked to the presence of 1,8-cineole in rosemary oil, which caused an increase in a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine that can sharpen memory and alertness.