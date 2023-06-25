Turning thirty: The Arts Society Nerja releases exciting anniversary year programme

By Betty Henderson • 25 June 2023 • 9:18

This year’s cultural trip was to Amsterdam. Photo credit: The Arts Society Nerja

THE Arts Society Nerja is thrilled to announce its 30th anniversary in Season 2023-2024, and they are inviting the whole community to join in their artistic celebrations.

The Arts Society’s anniversary year includes a lineup of 11 intriguing lectures and an array of exciting events that will make the season unforgettable.

To kick off the celebrations, the society is planning an Anniversary Lunch on Saturday, October 21 at Restaurant 34 in Nerja. In October, the society will also host a music competition showcasing the incredible talent of young musicians on piano, strings, and wind instruments.

Members will also be treated to a presentation of a beautiful calendar created by the Alsharq society, featuring the breathtaking alcazaba palaces of Al Andalus.

Other activities include a guided tour to the Alcazaba of Almeria, an engaging AGM talk, a New Year’s Concert in January, an Art Exhibition in February and a trip to Vall de Boi, next April.

Next year’s lecture calendar is also already bursting with intriguing events, including their first lecture back on American realist Edward Hopper.

Other topics include arts lectures on the fascinating last summer of Pompeii, Latin American influences on flamenco, the enigmatic Oscar Wilde, the iconic Andy Warhol, and the evolution of jewellery trends within the world of fashion.

The Arts Society Nerja is a member of the British organisation, The Arts Society and is part of a global community of over 90,000 members.

With 380 societies in the UK, 16 societies in Europe, and 24 societies in Australia, they are dedicated to promoting appreciation, knowledge, and awareness of the arts worldwide. The Nerja branch of The Arts Society is committed to the British arts organisation’s values while also celebrating Spain’s rich artistic heritage.

More information about next year’s programme, past events and on how to become a member can be found on The Arts Society Nerja’s website here.