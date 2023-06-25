Volunteers needed for Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity Shops on the Costa Blanca

By Anna Ellis • 25 June 2023 • 13:37

Volunteers needed. Image: Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity.

Do you have some spare time and would like to join a great team helping out a worthy cause?

Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity depends on their three shops located on the Costa Blanca, Playa Flamenca, Quesada and Almoradi and is in need of more volunteers.

If you are interested in joining the team or would like more information, call: (+34) 966 790 363.

Paul Cunningham Nurses Charity was the vision of Jennifer who on her return to Spain after losing her son Paul to spinal cancer aged 33 years was shocked to learn that there was no hospice care nursing available in Spain.

Paul spent six months in a Sue Ryder Hospice with Jennifer constantly by his side. Whilst they were both living in the hospice, she promised Paul to do something worthwhile in his memory.

She was waiting for the right time, people and opportunity to come along, so that she could inject her understanding, experience and passion

The charity assesses and, subject to that assessment, deliver high-quality care to terminal prognosis patients in their own home. Their nurses have helped many patients to die in peace and without pain.

They offer support for family members and friends and are there at the latter stages free of charge for the terminally ill.

The charity also urgently need the community to help raise fund.

Could you set up a golf day, a sponsored walk along the beach, a party night at your local bar, or even a Tapas trail around your local bars/restaurants?

Or do you have your own ideas on how you could help raise the so-needed funds the charity needs to carry on our valuable end-of-life care service? If so, email: help@paulcunninghamnurses.com or call (+34) 966 790 363. Alternatively pop into the PCN Office which is located at Avenida de Londres 56, Urb La Marina, 03177, San Fulgencio, Alicante on the Costa Blanca.