23 Million Miles And Counting: World’s Most Prolific Flyer Shares His Travel Secrets

By John Ensor • 26 June 2023 • 18:58

United. Credit: United/Facebook.com

A man from America holds the world record for flying more miles than any other human. . . ever.

Sixty-nine-year-old Tom Stuker from New Jersey took up an offer from United Airlines back in 1990, and so far he’s clocked up an incredible 23 million miles, according to The Washington Post.

Thirty-three years ago, United offered a lifetime pass for the grand sum of $290,000. Stuker, a car dealership consultant, didn’t hesitate and signed himself up for a life in the clouds.

He reportedly once covered the equivalent of four round-the-world trips when he went 12 days without sleeping in a bed. He just spent the time flying from Newark to San Francisco to Bangkok to Dubai and back again.

In what he described as his finest year, Stuker managed 373 flights in 2019 and covered a total of 1.46 million miles (the same as going to the moon and back, three times!) which for a standard paying passenger would have cost a cool 2.44 million.

He describes the United deal as the ‘best investment of my life,’ as air miles can mean a whole lot more than just jetting around from place to place.

The accumulated air miles can be sold, traded and even used to win auctions. Stuker has lived an enviable life on United miles ever since, from hotels in every corner of the world to lengthy Crystal cruises, and gourmet meals in the world’s finest restaurants. The King of air miles once cashed $50,000 worth of Walmart gift cards in a single day.

So what tips does the record-breaking air traveller have for the average passenger who gets a plane every now and then?

Compliment the first flight attendant as you climb aboard, even if it’s a little white lie. ‘I always say, “I remember you! You gave us such great service last time. I wanted to thank you again.” Even if I’ve never met her. I guarantee she’ll bring you all kinds of free stuff.’

If you find your seat position isn’t ideal the advice is to keep your phone open on the seat map app. If a blocked seat that you wanted suddenly becomes available just claim it, he guarantees, ‘They won’t care.’ Incidentally Stuker’s favourite is 1b.

One nugget of wisdom that perhaps many will find difficult to grasp is Stuker’s advice to never check your bag, no matter what. And always under-pack: ‘Every town has laundromats. And stores.’

The last one seems pretty obvious. Don’t use your mobile phone without headphones, to avoid irritating your fellow passengers.

The seasoned flyer’s experiences haven’t ben without their drama from time to time. Stuker said that over the years he’s witnessed four deaths: ‘All heart attacks. I’d met a couple of them, too. Just died right in their seats. The last guy was up in business with me, Chicago to Narita, Tokyo. They covered him with a blanket and put the seat belt back on. What else could they do?’