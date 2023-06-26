23 Million Miles And Counting: World’s Most Prolific Flyer Shares His Travel Secrets

By John Ensor • 26 June 2023 • 18:58
A man from America holds the world record for flying more miles than any other human. . . ever.
Sixty-nine-year-old Tom Stuker from New Jersey took up an offer from United Airlines back in 1990, and so far he’s clocked up an incredible 23 million miles, according to The Washington Post.
Thirty-three years ago, United offered a lifetime pass for the grand sum of $290,000. Stuker, a car dealership consultant, didn’t hesitate and signed himself up for a life in the clouds.
He reportedly once covered the equivalent of four round-the-world trips when he went 12 days without sleeping in a bed. He just spent the time flying from Newark to San Francisco to Bangkok to Dubai and back again.
In what he described as his finest year, Stuker managed 373 flights in 2019 and covered a total of 1.46 million miles (the same as going to the moon and back, three times!) which for a standard paying passenger would have cost a cool 2.44 million.
He describes the United deal as the ‘best investment of my life,’ as air miles can mean a whole lot more than just jetting around from place to place.
The accumulated air miles can be sold, traded and even used to win auctions. Stuker has lived an enviable life on United miles ever since, from hotels in every corner of the world to lengthy Crystal cruises, and gourmet meals in the world’s finest restaurants. The King of air miles once cashed $50,000 worth of Walmart gift cards in a single day.
So what tips does the record-breaking air traveller have for the average passenger who gets a plane every now and then?
The seasoned flyer’s experiences haven’t ben without their drama from time to time. Stuker said that over the years he’s witnessed four deaths: ‘All heart attacks. I’d met a couple of them, too. Just died right in their seats. The last guy was up in business with me, Chicago to Narita, Tokyo. They covered him with a blanket and put the seat belt back on. What else could they do?’
