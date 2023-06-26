British criminal who fled to Spain has died

By John Smith • 26 June 2023 • 17:34

Ronnie Knight lived the high life Credit: Screenshot Costa del Crime

THERE have been many self-proclaimed ‘lovable rascals’ living on the Costa del Sol and one of the most memorable, Ronnie Knight recently passed away aged 89.

Initially best known to the general public as the husband of the late Dame Barbara Windsor who was his second wife in a partnership that lasted 21 years, he found a second home in Spain prior to any extradition treaty coming into effect.

Having lived on the edge of crime in the UK and with a number of criminal siblings, he made his money running London drinking establishments which were popular with many members of the London crime scene.

His knowledge of the law ensured that he was acquitted in 1980 after being charged with the murder of gangster Alfredo “Italian Tony” Zomparelli, who stabbed and killed his brother David but when he later confirmed in 1998 that he had hired a ‘hitman’ (which he denied again in 2002), he couldn’t be charged again due to the ‘double jeopardy’ law.

As the gangland saying goes, he did a runner to the Costa del Sol in 1984, on the same day that his brother John was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a major robbery at Security Express the previous year.

Thus began his 10-year-sojourn on Spain’s Costa del Sol where he opened an Indian restaurant as well as a nightclub and bar and once established in Fuengirola and having kept possession of a local property following his divorce from Barbara Windsor he had a high profile marriage to third wife Sue Haylock.

At the time, some criminals were treated as celebrities on the so called ‘Costa del Crime’ and Ronnie Knight was one of them, but with money troubles, he was lured back to the UK by the News of the World with a promise of big money for his exclusive story, he was arrested and charged with handling £315,000 of the cash stolen from Security Express.

He admitted this charge but always denied involvement in the robbery itself and was given a seven year sentence.

Since his release he moved to Cambridge and died from pneumonia on June 12 having suffered from Parkinson’s disease.