Folk Fusion: Renowned Performers to Come Together at Torremolinos Folk Festival

By Betty Henderson • 26 June 2023 • 15:05

Festivalgoers dance at a previous edition of Torremolinos Folk Festival. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos

TORREMOLINOS Folk Festival is set to return this weekend, on Saturday, July 1, showcasing a wide variety of fascinating cultural traditions.

For the first time ever, the folk festival, which is now in its 11th year, will feature performers from La Rioja and Galicia as well as local folk groups.

The folk festival, which is organised by the ‘Juan Navarro’ Cultural Folk Association in collaboration with Torremolinos council and the Malaga Federation of Folklore Associations, promises to be a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity.

Starting at 8pm, the folk groups will gather in Plaza de la Nogalera, before a lively parade through Torremolinos’ streets at 8:30pm. The procession will finish at Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, where the enchanting performances will begin from 9:30pm.

This year’s lineup folk festival features a dance group from Logroño (La Rioja). The group is one of Spain’s oldest and renowned folk ensembles and will be accompanied by the Gaiteros de Albelda.

The Corisco Folk Association will showcase their vibrant Galician heritage, weaving together bagpipes rhythms and the lively tambourine sounds. With a wealth of national and international festival experience, including prizes like City Medal from Landernau in France, they promise a memorable performance.

Torremolinos’ own Juan Navarro’ Cultural Folk Association will join them, showcasing their traditional Andalucian heritage.