Glitz and Glamour: Cesare Scariolo Foundation Holds Glittering Gala in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 26 June 2023 • 17:12

Some of the celebrity guests at the gala. Photo credit: MARIE-NOËLLE COMUNICACIÓN

THE Cesare Scariolo Foundation hosted a glittering charity gala at Club Med Magna Marbella on Sunday, June 25.

The star-studded gala, which brought together more than 190 notable guests from the sports world and Marbella’s elite, radiated with generosity, positivity and support for the Cesare Scariolo Foundation’s work.

Celebrity guests including Isabel Cintado, Manuel Cardeña, Zelko Obradovic, and Goran Sasic, joined Sergio Scariolo and Blanca Ares in celebrating the Cesare Scariolo Foundation’s fifteenth anniversary at the event.

The evening was filled with surprises, including a charity sports raffle with signed jerseys from renowned athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pau Gasol, Fernando Alonso, and Rafa Nadal as prizes.

Another highlight of the night was a mesmerising performance by Wennare Art Productions, featuring classical ballet pieces and a stunning Grand Pas de Deux from Don Quijote.

All proceeds from the charity gala will benefit the Cesare Scariolo Foundation’s ‘I am ready’ project, supporting child cancer patients during their stays on transplant wards.

The Cesare Scariolo Foundation is collaborating with Nixi for Children and the Ricky Rubio Foundation, to provide virtual reality tours of hospital settings with an animated character to ease them into their journey.

For the last 15 years, the Cesare Scariolo Foundation has tirelessly worked to improve the lives of children with cancer and their families.

The Cesare Scariolo Foundation expressed their thanks to Wennare Art Productions, sponsors LWM OPTEAM and Famadesa, and all generous contributors, guests and those who donated raffle prizes.

More information about the Cesare Scariolo Foundation and their remarkable charity work can be found on their website here.