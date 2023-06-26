Malaga Catwalk School Challenges Fashion Industry Clichés

By John Ensor • 26 June 2023 • 16:24

Ana Alicia with students. Credit: ana Alicia Ruiz School Of Models/Facebook.com

A woman from Malaga has created an inclusive modelling school to challenge the fashion industry’s clichéd view of beauty.

Ana Alicia Ruiz, from Malaga, knows what rejection feels like and so now helps older people, wheelchair users, and people of different heights and all sizes to become models, writes Nuis Diario, Monday, June 26.

At 1.5 metres tall, Ana Alicia was rejected from numerous catwalks because of her height, which falls short of the accepted minimum height of 1.76m. However, it never stopped her from being a professional model, something which inspired her to start a model school for others who face challenges.

Being constantly told, no, only made her more determined, so one day she went to Seville to meet the organisers of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, who didn’t hesitate to accept her. From that moment her career took off, and next November will see her represent Spain in the Miss Continental Europe contest at the age of 32.

The Malaga-born model decided to create her own inclusive modelling school: ‘I wanted to fight for diversity on the catwalk.’ She started by gathering together other models who had been rejected time and time again. ‘They were short or plus-size models who didn’t meet the beauty standards.’

Gradually the Ana Alicia Ruiz Modelling School in Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga has gone from strength to strength. At the last count around 200 students have passed through its doors, among them, older people, young people with Down’s syndrome, children with a limp or people in wheelchairs.

One prime example is María Jesús Valenzuela, from Córdoba. Ana Alicia recalls: ‘She called me and told me that she was a quadriplegic and that she wanted to be a model.’ She was immediately accepted into the school, and much to her delight has already completed several photo shoots.

Another student David Márquez, who walks with a limp in one leg, has modelled for designers such as Felix Ramírez and María Lafuente. Ana Alicia, takes responsibility for the training: ‘And then I help them find work by recommending modelling agencies,’ she said.

Thanks to pioneers like Ana Alicia, the philosophy is catching on and more and more events are using her models. The traditional barriers of age, height, size and functional diversity are being overcome by this Malaga-born woman.