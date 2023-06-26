Man Killed While On Survival Course Near Madrid

By John Ensor • 26 June 2023 • 12:39

Emergency sevices on site. Credit: 112Madrid/Twitter.com

A young man died yesterday while taking part in a survival course not far from Spain’s capital, Madrid.

On Sunday, June 25, a mountaineer died after falling from a height of 30 meters while on a survival course in the area known as the Venus Pond, northwest of Madrid.

The 25-year-old, unnamed mountaineer died on Saturday night after falling from a 30-metre slope in La Pedriza, in the mountains of Madrid.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Emergencias, 112 Madrid announced: ‘A mountaineer has died in La Pedriza after falling down a slope of about 30 meters. It has happened in the Venus Pond area.

The scene of the incident was initially attended by the Special High Altitude Rescue Group (GERA) of the Fire Department of the Community of Madrid, Forestry Agents of the Community of Madrid, and SEREIM of the Guardia Civil.

Emergencias CREM were also on hand and collaborated in the resuscitation of the injured man until the arrival of SUMMA 112 medical staff, who certified his death.

The man’s body was taken by the SEREIM authorities to the undertaker’s car, which transported it to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Madrid.

The young deceased was on a survival course with a company. He approached an area near a stream and slipped, according to witnesses. The man fell down the slope and suffered several injuries.

The incident is believed to have happened at night when emergency teams were activated, leading one person to comment on El Mundo: Wow, do night trails. What a danger if you don’t take the right material! The danger is increased by the terrible lighting conditions. One wrong move and. . .’

Although the exact circumstances of the survival course are unclear, another raised their concerns over company sponsored programmes: ‘A survival course with a company? Please tell me that he, of his own free will and in his spare time, hired him to learn to survive in the bush a quarter of an hour from the capital. And that this is not a corporate-motivational [rubbish] that you have to do even if you don’t want to, at the risk of suffering consequences in your job position…’