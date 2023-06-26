Money Talks: Estepona Mayor Will Not Claim Salary During Current Term

By Betty Henderson • 26 June 2023 • 16:17

The Mayor set an example, refusing a salary. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

ESTEPONA Town Hall is taking a bold step by completely overhauling the salary structure for members of the council.

The decision to approve a system which has been in place since 2011 was announced in a council plenary session in Estepona on Friday, June 23, and is a significant departure from the traditional approach to paying council members.

Notably, the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has opted to not receive a salary for his role as mayor. The decision to not receive financial compensation, which was voluntary, was made due to his existing role as a property registrar, which he will continue doing while mayor.

Furthermore, Estepona’s mayor will not claim expenses for duties like attending government meetings. The decision has been received well in the town by the community who says the move shows his commitment to public service.

These measures, in place since García Urbano took office in 2011, will save Estepona Town Hall nearly €1.3 million compared to the previous mayor’s salary. Similarly, out of 17 councillors in the council, only 10 will be entitled to salaries.

These changes pave the way for a more transparent and cost-effective administration in the town