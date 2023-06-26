‘Natural’ Weather Sensation From Burgos Confronts Professional Meteorologists

By John Ensor • 26 June 2023 • 14:10

'Traditional Meteorology, reliable weather.' Credit: Jorge Rey JR/Twitter.com

A teenage weatherman from Burgos has become an unexpected hit due to his uncanny ability to predict the weather using age-old methods that have left meteorologists a little hot under the collar.

Despite his critics, Jorge Rey has hit back at professional weather experts who have labelled his methods of forecasting the weather as pseudo-science, writes OK Diario, Monday, June 26.

Rey has gone head-to-head with official meteorologists who discredit his methods, based on his observations of nature. And the young man is not one to mince his words. He has launched a strong message about the haters who comment on him on social networks and have questioned his methods.

The arrival on the national scene of a meteorology expert, who was still in secondary school, caught everyone by surprise and captured the public’s imagination.

Jorge Rey is a young man from a village in Burgos who decided to revive the traditional methods for predicting the weather. For hundreds of years, they have been used to forecast what was about to happen.

He first came to attention with his Filomena forecast, which left everyone in shock. Nobody could have expected that a teenager would be more accurate than all the meteorologists in the country. Rey gives credit to nature and observes the clues it gives us to find out what will happen.

He reportedly stole a march on the experts by studying flying ants and their out-of-the-ordinary behaviour, which he claims gave him a prediction of the summer ahead of the experts.

Jorge Rey is increasingly aware of his influence and media power, and cleverly launched a strong message also based on tradition.

He answered the critics with a Spanish proverb: ‘Cuando el río suena… (literally when the river sounds…). the full proverb goes: When the river makes noise, it’s carrying water. An English equivalent might be: There’s no smoke without fire. He has used the phrase to show that he is doing some damage to the weather professionals who see him as a threat.