One Dead And Another Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Poisoning In Malaga’s Fuengirola

By Chris King • 26 June 2023 • 21:04

Image of a National Police vehicle in Spain. Credit: Julian Prizont Cado/Shutterstock.com

A man died and a woman has been admitted to hospital following a suspected gas poisoning that occurred in a house in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucía, the incident occurred at around 11.00 am this Monday, June 26. They immediately deployed the Fire Brigade to the property located on Calle Poeta Salvador Rueda in the Malaga town.

Patrols from the Local and National Police were also dispatched to the scene, along with an ambulance.

A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 64-year-old woman was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in the nearby city of Marbella.

Health sources subsequently informed Europa Press that she was in stable condition after being placed under observation, pending clinical evolution, as reported by malagahoy.es.

A full investigation has been launched by the National Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

They will be looking to determine whether the alleged poisoning was due to an accident or if it could have been an intentional act. However, sources close to the investigation have indicated that for now, everything points to the possible inhalation of carbon monoxide.

Two men died in Fuengirola last January after a fire in an apartment

A Local Police officer was injured in the coastal town of Fuengirola after a fire broke out in an apartment. He went to the assistance of residents On June 14, helping to evacuate them safely from the building.

As the result of a fall while helping firefighters, the policeman suffered multiple injuries to his wrist, back, elbows and legs.

In January, two men died after an apartment caught fire in the same town. The incident occurred on the terrace of a housing block located on Avenida de Miramar and resulted in the two, 66 and 41, losing their lives.

Fuengirola Local Police confirmed at the time that several people had also been affected by smoke inhalation, with several being admitted to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.