Perfect Match: Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Marries Former Miss Universe Spain in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 26 June 2023 • 18:34
The celebrity pair tied the knot in Marbella.
Photo credit: Kepa Arrizabalaga
CHELSEA goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is making good use of the off-season as he tied the knot in Marbella with his girlfriend and Miss Universe Spain 2020, Andrea Martínez.
The pair got married in a traditional ceremony, saying ‘I do’ at Marbella’s Iglesia La Encarnación on Sunday, June 25, before a lavish reception at a stunning countryside estate on the outskirts of Malaga, surrounded by family and friends.
Surrounded by fellow footballers and close friends, Kepa and Andrea created a magical outdoor party to celebrate their marriage which delighted guests and fans. Andrea’s two bridal gowns by Rosa Clará fashion house also attracted plenty of admiration from delighted fans.
The model and the footballer took to social media with a joint post about their wedding, writing “The happiest day of our lives”, alongside a carousel of images of the pair enjoying their wedding day celebrations.
The footballer had more than one reason to celebrate. The pair got married just a week after Arrizabalaga formed part of a winning Spanish side in the UEFA Nations League Cup.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.