Stuck in Suspense: 13 People Rescued From Glass Lift in Mijas Pueblo

By Betty Henderson • 26 June 2023 • 13:15

Firefighters acted quickly to break away the glass. Photo credit: CAFE MARCO

IT SEEMED like a scene from an action film on Sunday, June 25 as a major rescue operation got underway to rescue 13 people from a lift in Mijas Pueblo. But for those who were stuck, the drama was very real as they were stuck inside the lift for several hours.

For the nerve-wracking period of more than three hours, the group of thirteen people, who were mainly tourists, found themselves trapped inside one of Mijas Pueblo’s popular electric panoramic glass lifts.

The situation prompted a swift response from the local firefighters, who arrived on the scene around 3:30pm after receiving an emergency call.

After assessing the situation, firefighters used specialist tools to break a section of the glass structure, providing a safe exit for those who were stuck inside as members of the community looked on with concern.

Mijas Pueblo’s electric lifts have been a big hit since 2016, giving tourists a direct way to reach Mijas’ historic centre. With their glass walls, visitors get a unique view of Mijas, the sea, and the mountains all at once.

But several locals had different reviews of the lift with some taking to Facebook to remark that the lift had been out of order as recently as last Thursday and express concern about council maintenance of the lifts. Others expressed shock that 13 people were in one lift, saying they should have split into two groups to use the lift.

Others thanked the firefighters for their swift and effective response at rescuing the people from the lift and their service to the community.