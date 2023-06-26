Billionaire Reveals He Turned Down Titanic Explorer Offer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 18:00

Image of the Titanic wreck. Credit: Courtesy of NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/IFE/URI)/Public Domain

YouTube star Mr Beast has revealed how he was offered a spot on the doomed Titanic Explorer before turning it down due to safety concerns.

It has been revealed by the YouTube sensation that he was offered a spot on the Explorer for the price of £195,000 with one of the doomed voyageurs claiming there was going to be a spare spot when they went down.

The Titanic Explorer triggered a huge scamper to try and find it once it lost all contact with people above sea level, but it has since emerged that the people on the Explorer were not alive for the days that followed as a sizeable combustion occurred.

That means that the Explorer almost just imploded on itself when it got so far down due to the huge amount of pressure that was being placed onto the homemade submarine which was controlled entirely by an old-school game controller.

Mr Beast avoids doomed Titanic Explorer

Mr Beast is well known for giving away huge prizes, gifts and amounts of money to people who take part in his online challenges such as a version of Squid Game and one where people were not allowed to move their hands off of a landed jet and the last one standing would win the aircraft.

It’s said that the Explorer managed to reach 12,000 feet below sea level and lasted just an hour and a half before its fatal end which ended up killing six people, and one of them indeed could have been Mr Beast.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

The fact that he turned down the offer and could have been one of the doomed passengers will be quite a scary thought, especially when he potentially could have taken the space and turned it into a huge YouTube video.

Huge catastrophe missed by the billionaire

It’s ever bizarre that people were willing to go into the Explorer, which didn’t open from the inside and was controlled by a controller and there was a single button that helped it function, these should have all been red flags for people’s safety.

Mr Beast can count himself lucky for turning down the opportunity and shows he is not all about chasing the money and views, otherwise, he would have likely said yes.