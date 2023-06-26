Billionaire Reveals He Turned Down Titanic Explorer Offer

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 18:00
Image of the Titanic wreck.
Credit: Courtesy of NOAA/Institute for Exploration/University of Rhode Island (NOAA/IFE/URI)/Public Domain
YouTube star Mr Beast has revealed how he was offered a spot on the doomed Titanic Explorer before turning it down due to safety concerns.
It has been revealed by the YouTube sensation that he was offered a spot on the Explorer for the price of £195,000 with one of the doomed voyageurs claiming there was going to be a spare spot when they went down.
The Titanic Explorer triggered a huge scamper to try and find it once it lost all contact with people above sea level, but it has since emerged that the people on the Explorer were not alive for the days that followed as a sizeable combustion occurred.
That means that the Explorer almost just imploded on itself when it got so far down due to the huge amount of pressure that was being placed onto the homemade submarine which was controlled entirely by an old-school game controller.
Mr Beast is well known for giving away huge prizes, gifts and amounts of money to people who take part in his online challenges such as a version of Squid Game and one where people were not allowed to move their hands off of a landed jet and the last one standing would win the aircraft.
It’s said that the Explorer managed to reach 12,000 feet below sea level and lasted just an hour and a half before its fatal end which ended up killing six people, and one of them indeed could have been Mr Beast.
I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023
I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023
The fact that he turned down the offer and could have been one of the doomed passengers will be quite a scary thought, especially when he potentially could have taken the space and turned it into a huge YouTube video.
It’s ever bizarre that people were willing to go into the Explorer, which didn’t open from the inside and was controlled by a controller and there was a single button that helped it function, these should have all been red flags for people’s safety.
Mr Beast can count himself lucky for turning down the opportunity and shows he is not all about chasing the money and views, otherwise, he would have likely said yes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.