Two British And Dutch Fugitives Captured In Separate Operations On Costa Del Sol

By Chris King • 26 June 2023 • 1:44

Image of fugitive arrested by the Guardia Civil in Estepona, Malaga. Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil has arrested two people wanted by the authorities of their respective countries, both in the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

As reported in a statement released by the force on Sunday, June 25, these two criminals were snared in different operations carried out on the Costa del Sol in relation to the search for fugitives.

In the first operation, a 29-year-old British man with the initials FMR was apprehended. According to the UK authorities, working with an accomplice, he robbed a man, stealing a Richard Mille brand watch, valued at more than £60,000 (approx €70,000).

When the man refused to hand over his expensive timepiece, the two attackers stabbed him several times. This resulted in extremely serious injuries that led to the victim being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Unfortunately for his assailant, during the attack, he cut his hand badly. This later led to his identification by Merseyside Police in England.

This same person was also investigated in Spain for his relationship with a kidnapping that occurred in the Malaga municipality of Mijas in 2022.

Together with other perpetrators he held the victim against his will and stole his Rolex watch. At the same time, the criminals planned to collect a ransom for the man’s release. Their victim managed to flee by jumping from the balcony of the house where he was being held captive.

‘Most Wanted’ and Crimestoppers

The detainee’s name was included in both the ‘Most Wanted’ list of the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and the non-profit, non-governmental organisation Crimestoppers.

This project was launched in 2006, designed to allow members of the public to identify fugitives wanted by the British Police.

The majority of criminals listed were wanted mainly for crimes related to drug trafficking, murder, robbery, and arms trafficking in the United Kingdom and who were suspected of having fled to Spain.

Wanted by the judicial authorities of the Netherlands

In another operation – also conducted in Estepona – the Guardia Civil arrested a citizen of the Netherlands. With the initials CAB, he was wanted by the Dutch judicial authorities for crimes of fraud, money laundering and illegal possession of weapons.

As reported by the authorities of that country, in 2019 the detainee was part of a criminal organisation dedicated to online scams.

This included phishing, with which he affected dozens of victims in Holland. During a subsequent search that took place at his home in the Netherlands, several firearms were found.

Both investigations were carried out by the Central Operative Unit of the Guardia Civil – specifically by the Fleeing from Justice Team – in collaboration with the NCA Liaison Office in Spain and the Dutch Politie respectively.

#OperacionesGC | Detenidos 2 huidos de la justicia británica y holandesa en la provincia de Málaga. Uno era de los más buscados por el Reino Unido y el otro por los Países Bajos por delitos de estafa, blanqueo de capitales y tenencia ilícita de armas

🔗https://t.co/0yp8DoGV9R pic.twitter.com/FXINzJbfJI — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) June 25, 2023